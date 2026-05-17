Virat Kohli's unmatched consistency leads him to unique IPL milestone in PBKS vs RCB; netizens react ‘history written’

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) opener Virat Kohli added yet another feather to his cap during the IPL 2026 match against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Dharamsala on Sunday. Virat Kohli scored his third half-century of IPL 2026 in Sunday's match against the IPL 2025 runners-up, and part from this, the Delhi batter has also scored one century.

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Virat Kohli achieves another milestone By scoring a half-century on Sunday, Virat Kohli also went past the 500-run mark in this IPL season. This is the ninth time that the 37-year-old has surpassed the 500-run mark in an IPL season.

This is more than any other batter in IPL history. Both David Warner and current Delhi Capitals (DC) player KL Rahul have scored more than 500 runs in a season on seven occasions, whereas former cricketer Shikhar Dhawan has done so five times.

Virat Kohli first went past 500 runs in the IPL 2011 season, when he scored 557 runs from 16 matches. He did so again in 2013 (634 runs) and 2015 (505 runs), before accumulating a record-breaking 973 runs in IPL 2016, wherein he won the Orange Cap.

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Kohli continued his impressive form in IPL 2018 (530 runs), and went onto amass 639 runs in IPL 2023. The right-handed batter won his second Orange Cap award in IPL 2024, when he slammed 741 runs from 15 matches, and in the team's successful IPL 2025 season, he amassed 657 runs from 15 matches.

He ended as RCB's highest run-getter in 2025, helping the team clinch their maiden IPL title.

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In Sunday's match, Virat Kohli slammed 58 runs from 37 balls at a strike rate of 156.75. He slammed four fours and three sixes before being dismissed by his former RCB teammate Yuzvendra Chahal in the 15th over. So far, Virat Kohli has scored 542 runs from 13 matches in IPL 2026 at a strike rate of 164.74.

Also Read | Shreyas Iyer enters elite IPL captain's club headed by MS Dhoni

With 9203 runs from 280 matches, Virat Kohli is the all-time leading run-scorer in the history of IPL. Kohli has had a mixed season with the bat.

He scored a half-century in the second match of the season, but later in the season, he endured two consecutive ducks. However, the former RCB skipper bounced back to form with an unbeaten 60-ball 105 to help RCB beat Kolkata Knight Riders by six wickets.

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Netizens were abuzz with excitement as Virat Kohli achieved yet another milestone. Here are a few reactions:

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Royal Challengers Bengaluru are being led by Jitesh Sharma in Sunday’s clash because Rajat Patidar was ruled out of the match due to concussion.

RCB are currently in first place with 16 points from 12 matches, the same number of points as second-placed Gujarat Titans (GT). Punjab Kings, on the other hand, are in fourth place with 13 points from 12 matches.

The Shreyas Iyer-led side, who started the season strongly, have lost five games in a row.

RCB had beaten Punjab Kings by six runs in the IPL 2025 final to clinch their first-ever IPL title.