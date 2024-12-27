Virat Kohli's woeful run against deliveries outside off-stump continued at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) as he once again poked a delivery on the sixth stump, giving a simple catch to wicketkeeper Alex Carey. Coming in after Tea, following the dismissal of KL Rahul, Kohli looked at his elements at MCG unlike his previous few innings.

The 36-year-old played the waiting game, left the ball outside off, droved the loose deliveries to boundaries. In all, Kohli was looking at his very best on Australian conditions, which he is known form.

In the process, Kohli, in company with Yashasvi Jaiswal added 102 runs for the third wicket as the duo looked to take India through Day 2. However, a horrible mix-up between Kohli and Jaiswal broke the partnership, costing the latter his wicket for 82.