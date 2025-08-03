‘Virat, the nation needs you!’ - Shashi Tharoor urges Kohli to rethink Test retirement amid England vs India series

Shashi Tharoor has urged Virat Kohli to rethink his Test retirement after the senior Congress leader shared that he had been missing the former captain “never as much as” in the ongoing fifth Test against England. Kohli, who had a tough run in Australia last year, took a sudden Test retirement just before the England series along with Rohit Sharma.

In the absence of Kohli, the young Indian team in transition performed brilliantly in England in all the five matches, but Tharoor felt Kohli's grit, intensity and his presence in the field might had led to a different outcome. The fifth Test is poised to end in a thriller.

“I’ve been missing @imVkohli a few times during this series, but never as much as in this Test match. His grit and intensity, his inspirational presence in the field, not to mention his abundant batting skills, might have led to a different outcome. Is it too late to call him out of retirement? Virat, the nation needs you!” wrote Tharoor on X.

