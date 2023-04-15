Virat, Vyshak lead RCB to beat DC by 23 runs at TATA IPL 2023

Virat, Vyshak lead RCB to beat DC by 23 runs at TATA IPL 20231 min read . 07:50 PM IST
- After invited to bat, RCB scored 174 runs by losing 6 wickets in 20 runs, but DC hardly managed to scores 151 runs by the end of 20 overs.
Royal Challengers Bangalore on 15 April defeated Delhi Capitals in the TATA IPL 2023 match by 23 runs at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.
Batting first, RCB's Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis gave the team an explosive start. Kojli scored a half-century in just 34 balls with 6 fours and 1 six. While Plessis scored 22 runs in 16 balls. Then Mahipal Lomror 26(18) and Glen Maxwell 24(14) entered the field. The duo scored some important runs, however, after that wickets started to fall one after the other. By the end of 20 overs, RCB managed to put 174 runs on scoreboard.
For DC, Mitchell Marsh and Kuldeep Yadav took two wickets apiece.
Chasing a target of 175 runs, Delhi Capitals opening batters tumbled and the wickets kept on falling. Skipper David Warner did score 19(13), but it was due to Manish Pandey 50(38), that the squad managed to reach a respectable position by the end.
For RCB, Vijaykumar Vyshak took three wickets, Mohammed Siraj picked 2 wickets, while Wayne Parnell, Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva and Harshal Patel clinched one wicket each.
It was Delhi's fifth loss on the trot, leaving them with the task of winning eight of their next nine games to have any hopes of making it to the knockout stage.