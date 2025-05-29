‘Virat, why did you retire?’ Harbhajan Singh's heartbroken daughter Hinaya asks Kohli; Here's what India batter replies

Virat Kohli's Test retirement has left many shocked. Among them was Harbhajan Singh's daughter Hinaya. Soon after Kohli announced his retirement from the longest format of the game on social media, Harbhajan, a former teammate, tweeted, “why, Virat why?”

Kohli's decision to quit Tests also shocked Hinaya who asked the same question to his father. “I tweeted and asked why, Virat why? Why did you retire from Test cricket? Even my daughter asked me, 'Papa, why did Virat retire?',” Harbhajan told Instant Bollywood.