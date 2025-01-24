One of Indian cricket’s most cherished couples, legendary Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag and Aarti Ahlawat are reportedly moving forward for divorce after nearly 20 years of marriage.

Virender Sehwag and Aarti Ahlawat have been reportedly been living separately for several months and it appears they have unfollowed each other on Instagram, reported Hindustan Times.

This development has fueled rumours of their separation, and sources close to the family suggest that the two are no longer together.

During the Diwali celebrations, Sehwag shared photos with his sons and his mother on social media but omitted any mention or pictures of Aarti Ahlawat. Mint could not confirm the news independently.

Here's the timeline: 1) Sehwag was seven when he met Aarti – then five, at a family wedding. Despite being distant cousins, their bond grew stronger, eventually turning into love.

2) When Virender Sehwag was 21, he proposed to Aarti, and after three years of dating, they tied the knot on 22 April 2004, that took place at the New Delhi residence of the late Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

3) They welcomed their first son Aryavir in 2007 and then Vedant in 2010.

4) For years, Aarti supported Sehwag through the highs and lows of his illustrious cricket career.

5) But with time, cracks in their relationship surfaced. Sehwag’s recent Diwali posts featured his sons and mother but did not include Aarti.

6) Reports even added that the couple has been living apart. Though, neither Sehwag nor Aarti has made an official statement, the reports of separation are hard to ignore.

7) Now, Sehwag's fans are hoping for clarity on the issue.