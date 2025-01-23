Indian cricket legend Virender Sehwag and his wife Aarti Ahlawat are reportedly parting ways after 20 years of marriage. The couple tied the knot in 2004.

According to a Hindustan Times report, the pair have unfollowed each other on Instagram and sources close to the family suggest that they have been living separately for several months. Divorce is likely on the cards, as per the report.

Sehwag, known for his explosive batting style and long-standing partnerships with other players, has reportedly been struggling to maintain healthy relations with his wife, Ahlawat.

During the Diwali celebrations, Sehwag shared photos with his sons and his mother on social media but omitted any mention or pictures of Ahlawat. This silence only added fuel to the rumours of an impending separation, reported HT.

Mint could not confirm the news independently.

Weeks ago, Sehwag shared photos from a trip to the Vishwa Nagayakshi Temple in Palakkad on his Instagram account, but it didn't contain any reference to Ahlawat, which further suggested a strain in their relationship.

There has been no official statement from the cricket icon. However, Sehwag's public distancing from his wife has become a topic of discussion among their followers.

Hailing from New Delhi, Aarti Ahlawat has largely maintained a low profile. She pursued her education at Lady Irwin Secondary School and Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan before completing a diploma in Computer Science from Maitreyi College, Delhi University.

The couple got married at the residence of former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. There were hardly any rumours after the marriage over the years. But now, reports suggest that their relationship has been on the rocks for a while.