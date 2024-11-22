Virender Sehwag congratulates son Aaryavir with special ’Ferrari’ post after latter’s 297 in Cooch Behar Trophy

Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag congratulated his son Aaryavir with a cheeky social media post after the latter smashed an incredible 297 for Delhi in a Cooch Behar Trophy encounter against Meghalaya at the MCA Cricket Ground in Shillong. During his innings, Aaryavir smashed 51 fours and three sixes, thus bringing back memories of his father's daddy hundreds in Tests.

Sehwag, who has three two hundreds to his name in 105 Tests for India, reminded his son of a ‘Ferrari’ promise in a message shared on social media.

"Well played @aaryavirsehwag. Missed a Ferrari by 23 runs. But well done, keep the fire alive and may you score many more daddy hundreds and doubles and triples. Khel jaao (Play on)," he wrote.

Notably, Sehwag had promised his kids a Ferrari back in 2015 if they broke his Test record of 319 runs which came against South Africa. Sehwag's maiden Test triple hundred came against Pakistan in Multan when he scored 309.

Aaryavir is the elder son of Sehwag and had showed signs of walking into his father's footsteps. Although he is in his teenage years, Aaryavur never let go off his aggressive approach despite failing in the initial games of the Cooch Behar Trophy this season.

Aaryavir is known for his fearless batting with an ability to dominate the bowlers with his aggressive stroke play.

Delhi post 623/5 decl against Meghalaya Meanwhile, riding on Aaryavir's mammoth knock, and hundreds from Dhanya Nakra (130) and Arnav Bugga (114), Delhi posted 623/5 decl in 106.2 overs Opening the innings for Delhi, Aaryavir Sehwag stitched a 180-run stand with Arnav.