Virender Sehwag congratulates son Aaryavir with special ’Ferrari’ post after latter’s 297 in Cooch Behar Trophy

Virender Sehwag's son Aaryavir scored 297 runs for Delhi in the Cooch Behar Trophy against Meghalaya. 

Updated22 Nov 2024, 05:19 PM IST
Virender Sehwag's son Aaryavir scored 297 for Delhi.
Virender Sehwag's son Aaryavir scored 297 for Delhi.

Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag congratulated his son Aaryavir with a cheeky social media post after the latter smashed an incredible 297 for Delhi in a Cooch Behar Trophy encounter against Meghalaya at the MCA Cricket Ground in Shillong. During his innings, Aaryavir smashed 51 fours and three sixes, thus bringing back memories of his father's daddy hundreds in Tests.

Sehwag, who has three two hundreds to his name in 105 Tests for India, reminded his son of a ‘Ferrari’ promise in a message shared on social media.

"Well played @aaryavirsehwag. Missed a Ferrari by 23 runs. But well done, keep the fire alive and may you score many more daddy hundreds and doubles and triples. Khel jaao (Play on)," he wrote.

Notably, Sehwag had promised his kids a Ferrari back in 2015 if they broke his Test record of 319 runs which came against South Africa. Sehwag's maiden Test triple hundred came against Pakistan in Multan when he scored 309.

Aaryavir is the elder son of Sehwag and had showed signs of walking into his father's footsteps. Although he is in his teenage years, Aaryavur never let go off his aggressive approach despite failing in the initial games of the Cooch Behar Trophy this season.

Aaryavir is known for his fearless batting with an ability to dominate the bowlers with his aggressive stroke play.

Delhi post 623/5 decl against Meghalaya

Meanwhile, riding on Aaryavir's mammoth knock, and hundreds from Dhanya Nakra (130) and Arnav Bugga (114), Delhi posted 623/5 decl in 106.2 overs Opening the innings for Delhi, Aaryavir Sehwag stitched a 180-run stand with Arnav.

With Nakra, Aaryavir the added 246 runs for the fourth wicket. Aaryavir was eventually dismissed RS Rathor in the 107th over. Meghalaya had scored 260 runs in the first innings. In the second innings, Meghalaya are five down with 141 runs on board.

First Published:22 Nov 2024, 05:19 PM IST
Business NewsSportsCricket NewsVirender Sehwag congratulates son Aaryavir with special ’Ferrari’ post after latter’s 297 in Cooch Behar Trophy

