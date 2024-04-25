Former Team India opener Virender Sehwag revealed that Sky Sports once approached him to hire him as one of the commentators on its cricket panel. However, the deal failed because they “could not afford" Sehwag.

During a candid conversation on the YouTube podcast Club Prairie Fire, Sehwag joined the likes of Adam Gilchrist and Michael Vaughan. He revealed during the chat that he had told Sky News that they would not be able to afford him.

“You can’t afford me," he said, but they still insisted on Viru quoting his price.

“Then, I said £10,000 (around ₹10.5 lakh as per today’s exchange rate) a day. They said, ‘Yes, you’re right. We can’t afford you’."

Everyone burst into laughter hearing the incident. The former Indian cricketer also gave his two cents when Gilchrist asked him if Indian cricketers would ever play for other international leagues.

“No! Why? Don’t need! We’re rich people. We don’t go to poor countries," the laughter around him went even louder.

Then, Sehwag spoke about the offer he received from the Big Bash League while he was still playing the IPL. When Viru asked BBL representatives how much they were offering, they quoted a price of around $100,000 (around ₹83 lakh).

“I can spend that much money in my holiday," he said. Then, he was reminded by Gilchrist that the tequila bill from the previous night was that much.

Sehwag’s favourite bowler

On a serious note, Vaughan asked Sehwag who his favourite bowler was during his playing days. He said, “Many!"

“All the spinners. All the bowlers who bowled like (former English cricketer) Ronnie Irani, wobbly bobbly bowler," Gilchrist burst into hysterics, unable to stop laughing. He said he wasn’t expecting that name to come up.

Check out the entire podcast where Virender Sehwag is at his hilarious best:

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!