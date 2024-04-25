Virender Sehwag demanded ₹10.5 lakh/day from Sky Sports for commentary: Sehwag himself reveals the ‘epic response’
Virender Sehwag reveals Sky Sports approached him as a commentator. He spoke about the incident in a candid chat on the Club Prairie Fire podcast.
Former Team India opener Virender Sehwag revealed that Sky Sports once approached him to hire him as one of the commentators on its cricket panel. However, the deal failed because they “could not afford" Sehwag.
