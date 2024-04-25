Active Stocks
Thu Apr 25 2024 13:38:04
  1. Kotak Mahindra Bank share price
  2. 1,644.80 -10.76%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 165.10 -0.24%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 801.95 3.72%
  1. Axis Bank share price
  2. 1,127.50 6.00%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 292.70 0.74%
Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  Virender Sehwag demanded 10.5 lakh/day from Sky Sports for commentary: Sehwag himself reveals the ‘epic response’
BackBack

Virender Sehwag demanded ₹10.5 lakh/day from Sky Sports for commentary: Sehwag himself reveals the ‘epic response’

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Virender Sehwag reveals Sky Sports approached him as a commentator. He spoke about the incident in a candid chat on the Club Prairie Fire podcast.

Virender Sehwag was at his hilarious best on the Club Prairie Fire podcast: HT Photo by Ashok Nath Dey (HT Photo by Ashok Nath Dey)Premium
Virender Sehwag was at his hilarious best on the Club Prairie Fire podcast: HT Photo by Ashok Nath Dey (HT Photo by Ashok Nath Dey)

Former Team India opener Virender Sehwag revealed that Sky Sports once approached him to hire him as one of the commentators on its cricket panel. However, the deal failed because they “could not afford" Sehwag.

During a candid conversation on the YouTube podcast Club Prairie Fire, Sehwag joined the likes of Adam Gilchrist and Michael Vaughan. He revealed during the chat that he had told Sky News that they would not be able to afford him.

Also Read: Virender Sehwag drops Hardik Pandya from his list of India's T20 World Cup squad. Says, ‘he should be…’

“You can’t afford me," he said, but they still insisted on Viru quoting his price.

“Then, I said £10,000 (around 10.5 lakh as per today’s exchange rate) a day. They said, ‘Yes, you’re right. We can’t afford you’."

Everyone burst into laughter hearing the incident. The former Indian cricketer also gave his two cents when Gilchrist asked him if Indian cricketers would ever play for other international leagues.

“No! Why? Don’t need! We’re rich people. We don’t go to poor countries," the laughter around him went even louder.

Then, Sehwag spoke about the offer he received from the Big Bash League while he was still playing the IPL. When Viru asked BBL representatives how much they were offering, they quoted a price of around $100,000 (around 83 lakh).

“I can spend that much money in my holiday," he said. Then, he was reminded by Gilchrist that the tequila bill from the previous night was that much.

Sehwag’s favourite bowler

On a serious note, Vaughan asked Sehwag who his favourite bowler was during his playing days. He said, “Many!"

Also Read: Virendra Sehwag explains why MS Dhoni should be in India's squad for T20 World Cup 2024, 'Sirf keeping hi karni hai...'

“All the spinners. All the bowlers who bowled like (former English cricketer) Ronnie Irani, wobbly bobbly bowler," Gilchrist burst into hysterics, unable to stop laughing. He said he wasn’t expecting that name to come up.

Check out the entire podcast where Virender Sehwag is at his hilarious best:

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and sports. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 25 Apr 2024, 12:26 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue