Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag has flagged the risk of constant changes in the team order for Chennai Super Kings

The constant changes in the playing strategy of Chennai Super Kings including changes in the playing XI may land the Ruturaj Gaikwad's franchise in trouble, said former Indian cricketer Virendra Sehwag. He also said that every time CSK try something similar, ‘they fail to make the playoffs’. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

While speaking to Cricbuzz, Sehwag admitted that the team is not playing badly under Gaikwad's leadership, but said that the constant changes in the team are not a ‘good sign for CSK’.

(More to come) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, former India cricketer Virender Sehwag feels that under Ruturaj Gaikwad, CSK have moved on from their strategy after Rachin Ravindra was dropped from the playing XI in the match against Lucknow Super Giants at home in Chennai.

Speaking to Cricbuzz, Sehwag was left baffled at the move of dropping Ravindra as he highlighted CSK have made quite a few hurried decisions in their XI which included getting Ajinkya Rahane to open and captain Gaikwad going one down. He then sent out a warning that every time CSK have looked confused over their strategy, they have failed to make the playoffs. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“They aren't playing bad, but this is the first time I have seen Chennai making constant changes. Gaikwad was opening, then Rahane was sent top of the order, now Gaikwad is back as opener and today Rachin Ravindra has been given a break. These are not good signs for CSK. Every time they have done that, they failed to make the playoffs. It's not that Rachin batted horribly so far, couple of his innings were good. Usually, CSK stick with the players. But first they benched Daryl Mitchell, now Rachin, it could be someone else in the next game. These are not good changes. And these are not tactical changes. I feel CSK look in bit of a haste in making these changes in the last few matches," he said.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!