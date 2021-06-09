Former Indian cricket team opener Virender Sehwag on Wednesday announced the launch of website ‘Criccuru’ which will provide online cricket coaching to young aspirants in the country.

The curriculum for each player has been developed by Sehwag along with Sanjay Bangar, former Indian Player and batting coach of the Indian Cricket team (2015-19).

“Our aim is to develop an ecosystem to democratize cricket learning in India and bridge the existing gaps. Our curriculum is designed to provide access to coaching experts from across the globe to aspiring cricketers," said Sehwag in a statement.

The website will offer coaching to young aspirants who will get access to 30 coaches from across the globe with about four hours of curated video content with each coach. The coaches include cricketers like AB de Villiers, Brett Lee, Brian Lara, Chris Gayle, Dwayne Bravo, Harbhajan Singh, Jonty Rhodes among others.

The performance and progress of each candidate will be assessed using customized AI led technology.

Each class includes pre-recorded video content and the videos can be paused, fast-forwarded, and re-watched as many times by the user. The website is also available on mobile platforms on both iOS and Android devices. The coaching will be provided on a subscription based model with fees starting from ₹299 for a duration of one year.

“The vision behind Criccuru is to offer access to cricket coaching for people living anywhere across the country, even tier 2 and 3 cities. With smartphone and internet penetration on the rise this just makes it more accessible for aspiring enthusiasts," said Bangar.

