Former cricketer Virender Sehwag is all set to launch his activewear and sportswear brand, ‘VS’ on the website www.vsshop.in.

Customers can also buy the product across e-commerce platforms in the next three months.

The online launch will witness over 30 products in apparels (tracks, t-shirts, jackets and shorts) as well as cricket equipment (bats, gloves and pads). The entire collection of the merchandise will only be in solid colours, in line with the simplicity of the brand’s founder. Each style has been launched in six colours and made with compact cotton.

The brand was launched with first exclusive store in Ahmedabad in March 2020. The brand VS is run by Viru Retail Pvt. Ltd., a joint venture between Sehwag owned World of Viru Pvt. Ltd. and Stitched Textiles Pvt. Ltd.

‘VS by Sehwag’ differentiates itself from existing players in the market by catering specifically for the masses with a price range of ₹499- ₹1,099.

Based on insights the brand has obtained from Sehwag’s fan base, it will initially focus strongly on the Hindi-speaking markets across the country, enabling greater product discovery for online shoppers looking for active/athleisure wear and cricket gear.

“Good quality athleisure products are quite expensive in India. Millions of customers end up compromising either on quality or price, owing to a gap in the segment. This is where ‘VS by Sehwag’ comes into the picture, offering best quality products at honest and best prices. We have been able to achieve this by not passing on costs that add no value to the customer," said Sehwag.

The brand is aiming to leverage online and e-commerce platforms to acquire five million customers by 2026. The pandemic has pushed more consumers to buy products online. E-commerce will give the brand a wider reach among targeted customers.

Offline expansion is equally important though. The brand has added two more stores in Ahmedabad. It is expected to open new stores in Vadodara (Gujarat), Kolhapur (Maharashtra) and Sultanpur (Uttar Pradesh) and has also appointed distributors in Delhi, Faridabad, Bhopal, Indore, Sri Ganganagar and Kanpur.

VS has also rolled out its comprehensive loyalty program called UPR-CUT- derived from the ace hitter’s popular game-changing shot under which customers will get freebies and points.

“VS offers at least 40-50% more economical products to customers who are looking for good quality sportswear and equipment. The foray on digital as well as third party e-commerce platforms will take us to customers across the country. We are on our path to achieving ₹100 crores in revenue over the next three years," said Jaimin Gupta, founder & managing director, Stitched Textiles Pvt Ltd and CEO, Viru Retail Pvt Ltd.









Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.