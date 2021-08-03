Virender Sehwag’s sportswear brand VS to sell online

“Good quality athleisure products are quite expensive in India. Millions of customers end up compromising either on quality or price, owing to a gap in the segment. This is where ‘VS by Sehwag’ comes into the picture, offering best quality products at honest and best prices. We have been able to achieve this by not passing on costs that add no value to the customer," said Sehwag.

