Virender Sehwag tears apart Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav after Mumbai's loss, 'You could be great players...'
Rohit Sharma's form ahead of T-20 World Cup is worrying with recent struggles in scoring runs. Former cricketers Sehwag and Pathan express doubts on his tactics. Sehwag advises respecting good deliveries for Sharma and Yadav to finish matches.
Mumbai Indians suffered an 18-run defeat to Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens on Saturday. Asked to bat first, MI failed to chase down a total of 158 runs in 16 overs with many of their big hitters such as Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav failing to make their presence felt.