Rohit Sharma's form ahead of T-20 World Cup is worrying with recent struggles in scoring runs. Former cricketers Sehwag and Pathan express doubts on his tactics. Sehwag advises respecting good deliveries for Sharma and Yadav to finish matches.

Mumbai Indians suffered an 18-run defeat to Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens on Saturday. Asked to bat first, MI failed to chase down a total of 158 runs in 16 overs with many of their big hitters such as Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav failing to make their presence felt.

Notably, former MI skipper Rohit Sharma hasn't been in the best of form since his valiant century against Chennai Super Kings last month. Rohit has failed to reach double figures in 4 of his last 7 matches. Moreover, Rohit has a highest score of 34 since his century against CSK last month.

Former cricketers like Virender Sehwag and Irfan Pathan have also raised doubts about Rohit's batting form and tactics. Sharing his concerns about Rohit Sharma's form in a post on X (formerly Twitter), Pathan wrote, "Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma's form is a big worry for Mumbai and Indians. You hope that they come back to form quickly."

Virendra Sehwag's advice for Rohit Sharma: Meanwhile, former India opener Virender Sehwag suggested that Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav would have had a chance to finish the match on Saturday if they had shown some respect for good deliveries.

In an interaction with Cricbuzz, Sehwag said, “Whoever bowls good, just play him out. If two wickets hadn't fallen, Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav could've finished the match an over before. Vaibhav Arora, Mitchell Starc, Andre Russell and Harshit Rana had to ball anyway; if they played out the spinners and didn't lose the wickets, they would've won the game,"

"You could be Rohit Sharma or Suryakumar Yadav, but at least respect the delivery if you can't respect the bowler. The ball on which Rohit Sharma got out wasn't a weak ball. No doubt Rohit and Suryakumar are great players, but that doesn't mean you should hit the good deliveries, too," Sehwag further added.

