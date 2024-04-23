Virendra Sehwag explains why MS Dhoni should be in India's squad for T20 World Cup 2024, 'Sirf keeping hi karni hai...'
The T20 World Cup 2024 will be held in US and West Indies from June 2. Ahead of the marquee event, Virendra Sehwag has raised the possibility of MS Dhoni featuring in the tournament stating that he may have to bat against only 3-4 teams.
ICC's next big tournament, the 2024 T20 World Cup, will kick off in the USA and West Indies on 2 June. Ahead of the marquee event, there has been a lot of talk about who will find a place in India's 15-member squad for the World Cup. While Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah are all but certain to make the squad, there is plenty of competition for other places. One of the key points of contention in cricketing circles is who would keep the wickets for India in the World Cup, with several prominent names in the race including Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan and Dinesh Karthik.