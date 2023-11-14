Virendra Sehwag inducted in 'ICC Hall of Fame', here's how Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly laud him
While Ganguly in his open letter calls Sehwag 'best opening batsman after Sunil Gavaskar', the Master Blaster referred him 'partner in crime'.
Hours after India's former opener Virendra Sehwag was inducted into the 'ICC Hall of Fame' – along with two others – by the International Cricket Council on 13 November, ex-Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly penned down an open letter to Sehwag, while cricket legend Sachin referred him as 'partner in crime'.
Sehwag's records:
Looking at the records, Sehwag played 104 Test matches in his career, where he scored 8,586 runs at an average of 49.34 and took 40 wickets. His highest score is 319, with 23 centuries and 32 half-centuries.
Sehwag also played 251 ODIs, where he scored 8,273 runs at an average of 35 and took 96 wickets. His highest score is 219, with 15 centuries and 38 half-centuries.
For T20Is, Sehwag played 19 matches and scored 394 runs with 2 half-centuries. His best is 68.
Other Hall of Fame awardees:
Apart from Virendra Sehwag, ICC inducted Sri Lankan player Aravinda de Silva and India's arguably first great female cricketer Diana Edulji.
All three legends will be honoured at the Wankhede Stadium during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup semi-final, said ICC in a press statement on Monday.
