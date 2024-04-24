Former Indian opener Virendra Sehwag is known for his attacking batting style. But he is known for his humour and sharp wit off-field. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Recently, in a chat show with former Australian cricketer Adam Gilchrist on the Club Prairie Podcast, Sehwag made a hilarious comment that kept the Australian legend laughing for minutes.

This happened when Gilchrist questioned Sehwag regarding Indian cricketers' participation in international T20 leagues. As quoted by Times Now, Gilchrist asked, "Do you see a time when Indian players will be able to play in other T20 leagues?"

To this Sehwag replied, “No, we don't need to. We are rich people, we don't go to poor countries for other leagues."

Apart from this, the former Indian opener also recalled an instance when he refused an offer from the Big Bash League, citing the amount was too low.

“I still remember when I was dropped from the Indian team and I was playing IPL. Then I got an offer from BBL that I should participate in the Big Bash, I said okay how much money, they said $100,000."

"I said I can spend that money in my holidays, even last night bill was more than that," Sehwag said in light-hearted way.

Sehwag on T20 World Cup: With the BCCI still figuring out whom to select as Indian wicketkeeper for the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup -- to be held in West Indies and the USA from 1 June, Sehwag has batted for legendary former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Speaking with Cricbuzz, he said, " “Inka (MS Dhoni) 255 ka strike rate hai aur ausat (average) hai he nahi kyuki out he nahi hua hai banda. 34 gendo mei 87 runs banaye hai abhi tak. T20 World Cup mei jo humara schedule hai, jisme hum khelenge. Kitni achi teams se khelenge pehle round mei? Pehle round mei toh batting he nahi aani. (MS Dhoni has a strike of 255 and doesn't have an average because he hasn't been dismissed yet. He has hit 87 runs in 34 balls this season. The kind of schedule we have for the T20 World Cup, how many good teams will we be playing against? He won't get to bat in the first round."

"Sirf keeping he karni hai, vo toh waha bhi kar rahe hai vo (Dhoni). Jo batting aani hai vo toh 3 he teams ke khilaf aani hai: Australia, New Zealand, and South Africa. Pakistan bhi mei itna nahi maan raha lekin chalo Pakistan bhi le lo toh 4 teams ke khilaaf he batting aani hai vo bhi last ke 3 overs mei. Toh inse behtar kaun hai phir? (He will only have to keep, which he is already doing (for CSK). (Dhoni's) batting will come only against 3 teams: Australia, New Zealand and South Africa. Even if you consider Pakistan, he will have to bat against 4 teams and only in the last 3 overs. Who is better than him then?" the former Indian batter added.

