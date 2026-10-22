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Virtual Eye's Sonic Technology makes debut in cricket; What's the newest innovation to be used during IND vs NZ 2026?

New Zealand is hosting India for five T20Is, five ODIs and two Tests. The tour starts with the first T20I on Thursday in Christchurch.

Koushik Paul
Updated22 Oct 2026, 12:59 PM IST
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India captain Shreyas Iyer (L) and his New Zealand counterpart Mitchell Santner.
India captain Shreyas Iyer (L) and his New Zealand counterpart Mitchell Santner. (BCCI)
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The upcoming India vs New Zealand multi-format series will see the use of a new innovation - Virtual Eye's Sonic Technology. It will be used for the first time in a cricket match as a part of the Decision Review System (DRS). New Zealand is hosting India for five T20Is, five ODIs and two Tests. The tour starts with the first T20I on Thursday in Christchurch.

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The approval of the technology by the International Cricket Council (ICC) applies to the upcoming India series in New Zealand, with any future use of the the innovation remaining subject to the ICC's ongoing accreditation and approval processes.

Also Read | India vs New Zealand live streaming: Which channels will live telecast in India?

How will it help the umpires?

Sonic uses advanced audio-analysis technology to assist third umpires in reviewing potential bat-ball contact. The approval follows an extensive programme of testing, validation and independent assessment conducted in consultation with the ICC and supported by the BCCI.

The addition of the New Zealand-designed edge-detection technology means Virtual Eye, which has been accredited by the ICC for ball-tracking since 2008, will now provide the full suite of DRS technology to assist umpires and enhance the viewing experience.

Sonic technology - years of research

Ben Taylor, Chief Executive Officer of Virtual Eye, said the milestone represented years of research, development and testing by the New Zealand company. "Our team has worked tirelessly developing and refining this technology, with a strong focus on accuracy, consistency and meeting the standards expected at the highest level of international sport.

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“To see New Zealand-developed technology approved for use in a major international cricket series is a significant moment for Virtual Eye and another example of Kiwi innovation succeeding on the world stage.”

Also Read | IND vs NZ Live Score, 1st T20I: India brace up for tough conditions

India vs New Zealand 2026 full schedule

MatchDateVenueTime (IST)
1st T20IOctober 22Hagley Oval, Christchurch12:30 PM
2nd T20IOctober 24Hagley Oval, Christchurch12:30 PM
3rd T20IOctober 27Hnry Stadium, Wellington12:30 PM
4th T20IOctober 30Eden Park, Auckland12:30 PM
5th T20INovember 1Seddon Park, Hamilton12:30 PM
1st ODINovember 4Eden Park, Auckland7:30 AM
2nd ODINovember 7Hnry Stadium, Wellington7:30 AM
3rd ODINovember 10Seddon Park, Hamilton7:30 AM
4th ODINovember 13Bay Oval, Tauranga7:30 AM
5th ODINovember 15Bay Oval, Tauranga7:30 AM
1st TestNovember 19 - 23Basin Reserve, Wellington3:30 AM
2nd TestNovember 27 - December 1Hagley Oval, Christchurch3:30 AM

Where to watch IND vs NZ series in India?

Sony Sports Network has the broadcast rights of the India vs New Zealand T20Is series. The India vs New Zealand 1st T20I will be telecast live on Sony Sports channels in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada and new Tamil entertainment channel Sony VIZHA. Live streaming of India vs New Zealand 1st T20I will be available on SonyLIV.

About the Author

Koushik Paul

Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More

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