Virtual Eye's Sonic Technology makes debut in cricket; What's the newest innovation to be used during IND vs NZ 2026?

The upcoming India vs New Zealand multi-format series will see the use of a new innovation - Virtual Eye's Sonic Technology. It will be used for the first time in a cricket match as a part of the Decision Review System (DRS). New Zealand is hosting India for five T20Is, five ODIs and two Tests. The tour starts with the first T20I on Thursday in Christchurch.

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The approval of the technology by the International Cricket Council (ICC) applies to the upcoming India series in New Zealand, with any future use of the the innovation remaining subject to the ICC's ongoing accreditation and approval processes.

How will it help the umpires? Sonic uses advanced audio-analysis technology to assist third umpires in reviewing potential bat-ball contact. The approval follows an extensive programme of testing, validation and independent assessment conducted in consultation with the ICC and supported by the BCCI.

The addition of the New Zealand-designed edge-detection technology means Virtual Eye, which has been accredited by the ICC for ball-tracking since 2008, will now provide the full suite of DRS technology to assist umpires and enhance the viewing experience.

Sonic technology - years of research Ben Taylor, Chief Executive Officer of Virtual Eye, said the milestone represented years of research, development and testing by the New Zealand company. "Our team has worked tirelessly developing and refining this technology, with a strong focus on accuracy, consistency and meeting the standards expected at the highest level of international sport.

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“To see New Zealand-developed technology approved for use in a major international cricket series is a significant moment for Virtual Eye and another example of Kiwi innovation succeeding on the world stage.”

India vs New Zealand 2026 full schedule

Match Date Venue Time (IST) 1st T20I October 22 Hagley Oval, Christchurch 12:30 PM 2nd T20I October 24 Hagley Oval, Christchurch 12:30 PM 3rd T20I October 27 Hnry Stadium, Wellington 12:30 PM 4th T20I October 30 Eden Park, Auckland 12:30 PM 5th T20I November 1 Seddon Park, Hamilton 12:30 PM 1st ODI November 4 Eden Park, Auckland 7:30 AM 2nd ODI November 7 Hnry Stadium, Wellington 7:30 AM 3rd ODI November 10 Seddon Park, Hamilton 7:30 AM 4th ODI November 13 Bay Oval, Tauranga 7:30 AM 5th ODI November 15 Bay Oval, Tauranga 7:30 AM 1st Test November 19 - 23 Basin Reserve, Wellington 3:30 AM 2nd Test November 27 - December 1 Hagley Oval, Christchurch 3:30 AM

Where to watch IND vs NZ series in India? Sony Sports Network has the broadcast rights of the India vs New Zealand T20Is series. The India vs New Zealand 1st T20I will be telecast live on Sony Sports channels in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada and new Tamil entertainment channel Sony VIZHA. Live streaming of India vs New Zealand 1st T20I will be available on SonyLIV.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in