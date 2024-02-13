Visa controversy for England cricket team again: After Shoaib Basheer, now Rehan Ahmed stopped at Hirasar Airport. Here's why {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

England cricketer Rehan Ahmed was stopped at the Hirasar Airport on Tuesday over visa issues. Rehan was flying to India ahead of the third Test against India.

Media reports cited, the English team travelled to Abu Dhabi after finishing the second Test at Visakhapatnam as there was a 10-day gap between the second and third match of the series. But Rehan was stopped at the Airport over the fact that he held a single-entry visa.

What is a single-visa entry? As the name suggests, if an individual is holding a single-entry visa, then he is allowed to enter the country only once with that visa.

Following the incident, a BCCI official has asserted that the visitors have been advised to process the player's visa again in the next two days.

"The England team has been advised to process the visa again which will be happening in the next two days. The player was allowed to enter the country with the rest of the team and he will be appearing in practice on Tuesday," a BCCI official was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

Rehan has shown a commendable performance in the ongoing cricket series, securing eight wickets with an average of 36.37 in both matches played. On the batting front, he contributed 70 runs, including a notable 23 at No.3 during the second Test in Visakhapatnam.

The series is currently leveled at 1-1, with the upcoming third match at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium on Thursday.

Notably, Shoaib Basheer faced a delayed arrival due to visa issues and missed the initial Test at Hyderabad. Earlier on Monday, the Three Lions seamer Ollie Robinson stated that he received the visa on the morning when the team was leaving for Rajkot from Abu Dhabi.

(With agency inputs)

