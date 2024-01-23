Visa issues: England cricketer of Pakistan origin still stuck in UAE; Test starts on January 25
England's cricket team, currently in India, is facing a setback. Shoaib Bashir, their Somerset offspinner, couldn't join due to visa delays, ESPNcricinfo reported. Stationed in the UAE, Bashir awaits paperwork resolution. His parents hail from Pakistan. England, prepping for the Test scheduled to start on January 25, hope for a prompt resolution.