England's cricket team, currently in India, is facing a setback. Shoaib Bashir, their Somerset offspinner, couldn't join due to visa delays, ESPNcricinfo reported. Stationed in the UAE, Bashir awaits paperwork resolution. His parents hail from Pakistan. England, prepping for the Test scheduled to start on January 25, hope for a prompt resolution. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: India vs England Test series: Check Indian squad, full schedule The team landed in India on January 21, straight from a training camp in Abu Dhabi. That's where Bashir remains, with his visa paperwork delayed. His talent is recognised despite having played only a handful of first-class games. At just 20, Bashir's high release and sharp spin have already caught the eye, the publication added.

Stuart Hooper, recently appointed as the ECB's managing director of cricket operations, is staying with Bashir. The ECB, under coach Brendon McCullum's guidance, is urgently liaising with Indian authorities for a solution. They are hopeful; updates may come soon. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: ‘Be smart’: Shivam Dube reveals what MS Dhoni advised him Meanwhile, Dan Lawrence has joined the squad, replacing Harry Brook who had to return to the UK for a family emergency. Lawrence's entry into the 16-man squad was confirmed after his stint with the Desert Vipers in the ILT20.

Bashir's delay means missing crucial preparation time. McCullum, however, remains positive about his availability for the first Test. The team's training is set for January 23 morning at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

Also Read: Is this ‘gali cricket‘? Rohit’s discussion with Virat over DRS goes viral Brendon McCullum speaks "Bash will join us hopefully tomorrow as well," ESPNcricinfo quoted McCullum as saying. "He's got a couple of issues with his visa coming through. We're confident on the back of the help from the BCCI and the Indian government that will sort itself out pretty quickly as well. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Things take time, don't they? Everyone is doing what they can. It's a process we need to go through. We're pretty confident that we're close. The time that Bash had with the squad over in Abu Dhabi, where he fitted in seamlessly, will serve him greatly," he added.

