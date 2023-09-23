comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Sep 22 2023 15:58:38
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 126.7 -0.86%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,529.2 -1.57%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 598.1 1.67%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 199.1 -1.34%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 621.1 -0.93%
Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  Visa not granted for Pakistan cricket team: Babar Azam’s boys cancel pre-World Cup plans
Back

Visa not granted for Pakistan cricket team: Babar Azam’s boys cancel pre-World Cup plans

 1 min read 23 Sep 2023, 01:09 PM IST Sounak Mukhopadhyay

India is yet to grant visa to the Pakistan cricket team, which is supposed to play its first warm-up match in Hyderabad ahead of the ODI World Cup 2023.

Pakistan's captain Babar Azam (L) and team mates react as they walk back to the pavilion after Sri Lanka's victory by 2 wickets after the Asia Cup 2023 Super Four one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo early September 15, 2023. (Photo by ISHARA S.KODIKARA / AFP) (ISHARA S.KODIKARA / AFP)Premium
Pakistan's captain Babar Azam (L) and team mates react as they walk back to the pavilion after Sri Lanka's victory by 2 wickets after the Asia Cup 2023 Super Four one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo early September 15, 2023. (Photo by ISHARA S.KODIKARA / AFP) (ISHARA S.KODIKARA / AFP)

Pakistan's cricket team faces a roadblock on its way to the forthcoming ODI World Cup in India, as the team is still waiting for Indian visas. These delays have forced the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to cancel its pre-tournament team-bonding trip to Dubai.

Initially, the team led by Babar Azam was scheduled to depart for the UAE next week for a brief stay, before heading to Hyderabad for their first warm-up match against New Zealand on September 29.

Pakistan's inaugural warm-up match against New Zealand will be conducted behind closed doors in Hyderabad. The reason cited was the lack of assurance from the police for adequate security measures, coinciding with two major religious festivals in the city on the same day.

Also Read: ICC World Cup 2023: India's jersey to have tri-colour surprise, netizens calls it a masterstroke

While an unnamed official has described the situation as "alarming", there is a widespread belief that the visas will be granted in time, ESPNcricinfo reported. Pakistan applied for the visas more than a week ago. Among the nine teams travelling to India for the World Cup, Pakistan is the only squad still awaiting visa clearance.

The PCB earlier proposed that Pakistan's World Cup matches be played outside of India, possibly in Bangladesh. This proposal, which came up for consideration earlier in 2023, was not considered and was eventually dismissed in August when the Pakistani government greenlit the team's travel to India.

Meanwhile, India have secured a significant boost by clinching a 5-wicket victory against Australia. This win on September 22 catapulted them to the coveted position of the world's number one ODI team, overtaking Pakistan.

Presently holding the top spot, India boast an impressive rating of 116, amassing a total of 4,864 points. This achievement is poised to infuse even greater confidence into the team, especially considering their dominating performance against Australia in the inaugural ODI match at Mohali Cricket Stadium.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 23 Sep 2023, 01:09 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App