Visa not granted for Pakistan cricket team: Babar Azam’s boys cancel pre-World Cup plans1 min read 23 Sep 2023, 01:09 PM IST
India is yet to grant visa to the Pakistan cricket team, which is supposed to play its first warm-up match in Hyderabad ahead of the ODI World Cup 2023.
Pakistan's cricket team faces a roadblock on its way to the forthcoming ODI World Cup in India, as the team is still waiting for Indian visas. These delays have forced the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to cancel its pre-tournament team-bonding trip to Dubai.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message