VIVO returns as title sponsor for 2021 edition: IPL chairman Brijesh Patel

Chennai: The Indian Premier League (IPL) has made an announcement that the smartphone manufacturer will be returning as the title sponsor this year.

During the speech, the chairman also confirmed that IPL 2021 will most likely witness fans returning to the stadium.

"Cannot wait to have fans back in attendance, most likely they will be in attendance for this year's IPL, we held one season behind closed doors," said Brijesh.

Under the IPL "mini-auction" this year, 291 players will be listed. The cricketers have been shortlisted by the eight franchises. A total of 164 Indian players, 125 overseas players, and 3 players from associate nations will be a part of the mini-auction. England pacer Mark Wood withdrew from the auction at the end moment.

₹2 crore is the highest reserve price and two Indian players - Harbhajan Singh and Kedar Jadhav - and eight overseas players - Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Shakib Al Hasan, Moeen Ali, Sam Billings, Liam Plunkett, Jason Roy, and Mark Wood chose to be slotted in the highest bracket.

Another 12 cricketers are on the auction list with a base price of ₹1.5 crore. Hanuma Vihari and Umesh Yadav are the two Indian players in the list of 11 cricketers with a base price of ₹1 crore.

