Vivo’s IPL sponsorship in peril amid border row

“BCCI will have to actively negotiate with the brands. Secondly, the board will also have to get a like-to-like replacement, possibly an Indian firm, which will take over the sponsorship deal. However, the market is in such a bad shape that it will be a challenge to get a company which is willing to pay a significant sum. Both Oppo and Vivo have committed to paying double the money that previous rights-holders have paid," the executive said.