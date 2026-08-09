VVS Laxman backs BCCI Centre of Excellence despite India’s injury crisis: ‘There are bigger roles to play for it…’

VVS Laxman has defended the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) Centre of Excellence (CoE) amid increasing scrutiny over India’s injury situation, insisting that the Bengaluru facility should not be viewed merely as a rehabilitation centre.

The former India batter, who heads the Centre of Excellence, addressed concerns surrounding the facility at a time when several members of the national team are dealing with injuries.

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VVS Laxman stressed that the CoE has a broader responsibility towards Indian cricket, including helping players develop and maintain their performance levels.

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“CoE is not merely a rehab centre. There are bigger roles to play for it in helping cricketers achieve excellence," the former Hyderabad cricketer said.

Multiple injury concerns for India The comments come against the backdrop of a growing list of injury concerns within the Indian setup.

Jasprit Bumrah, B Sai Sudharsan, Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Washington Sundar are among the players currently dealing with fitness issues, while Akash Deep has been sidelined for an extended period with a lower-back stress fracture.

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Hardik Pandya, Varun Chakravarthy and Prince Yadav are also undergoing rehabilitation at the CoE.

Bumrah’s absence has attracted particular attention. The fast bowler had initially been expected to be available for at least part of India’s upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka, but further assessment of his knee injury led to a more cautious approach.

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He has been ruled out of the series after continued problems pertaining to his knee.

"Injuries are part and parcel of any player's career. That's why monitoring system is very critical. And we don't use the term blame then we will be trying to find scapegoats," Laxman added.

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The BCCI, however, is taking the situation seriously. Secretary Devajit Saikia is scheduled to meet Laxman at the Centre of Excellence to review the rehabilitation and injury-management programme.

The discussions are expected to examine how the CoE communicates fitness updates to the selection committee and how rehabilitation timelines are determined.

Questions over coordination have emerged following several cases in which the expected return dates of players changed after further assessments. Harshit Rana’s recurrence of a hamstring injury shortly after returning from a lengthy layoff has also intensified the discussion around return-to-play protocols.

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When the new facility was inaugurated in Bengaluru in 2024, Laxman had highlighted its extensive infrastructure and said it would benefit both current and future generations of Indian cricketers.

With India preparing for the Sri Lanka Test series beginning on 15 August, the focus will now be on how effectively the BCCI, CoE and selection committee work together on player fitness and availability.

About the Author PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sp...Read More ✕ PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience in digital media, Vishnu has been an ardent follower of sports for more than 10 years. While he enjoys covering a wide range of disciplines, his biggest sporting passions remain cricket and football. He is also a devoted supporter of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League and Manchester United in English football.



Vishnu pursued a Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, in 2016 and graduated in 2017. Since then, he has built an extensive career in sports journalism, working with leading media organisations including Deccan Chronicle and Firstpost. In 2025, he worked for CricXtasy for six months before joining LiveMint in February 2026.



Over the years, he has reported extensively on marquee sporting events such as the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Indian Super League (ISL). His reporting has also provided opportunities to interact with some of the game's leading personalities, including India cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhruv Jurel.



Away from the newsroom, Vishnu enjoys unwinding with books, discovering new music and binge-watching television series.