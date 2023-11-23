VVS Laxman could be Indian cricket team's next coach: Report

Former cricketer Rahul Dravid is unlikely to continue as head coach of the Indian cricket team and could soon be replaced by a former India teammate. Dravid's two-year contract as India coach came to an end with the ICC World Cup final and there had been much speculation as to whether the veteran cricketer would be given another term in the top post following the Men in Blue's stellar performance in the recently concluded World Cup.

According to a report in The Times of India, Rahul Dravid attended his last match as India coach during the ICC World Cup 2023 final and the former cricketer has now told the BCCI that he does not want to continue in the key position.

A former cricketing legend is set to be replaced by another renowned Indian cricketer in the form of VVS Laxman, according to the TOI report. Laxman is currently the head coach of the Suryakumar Yadav-led Indian T20 team, which will take on Australia from today.

The TOI report while quoting a BCCI source noted, "Laxman has expressed his keenness for the job. During the World Cup, Laxman travelled to Ahmedabad to meet the BCCI's top bosses in this regard. He's likely to sign a long-time contract as the Team India coach, and will certainly travel with the team in that capacity for the upcoming tour of South Africa, which will be his first as the full-time India head coach,"

Dravid's future post team India:

Rahul Dravid is already looking beyond Team India, with the legendary cricketer in talks with an IPL team for a two-year contract, the report added. However, there is no clarity on the other Indian coaches - batting coach Vikram Rathour, bowling coach Paras Mhambrey and fielding coach T Dilip - whose tenures expired along with Dravid's.

The TOI report, while quoting sources, noted that Laxman may continue with the same coaching staff or may even decide to bring in external personnel, much like other coaches.

