VVS Laxman going to Zimbabwe, Rahul Dravid's replacement to take charge from Sri Lanka series: Jay Shah
Rahul Dravid's tenure as India head coach set to end after T20 World Cup. CAC shortlists two candidates to replace Dravid. BCCI to appoint new head coach and selector soon as per Jay Shah.
BCCI secretary Jay Shah has confirmed that Team India will have a new head coach from the Sri Lanka series later this month. The BCCI chief also confirmed that the Cricket Advisory Committee had conducted interviews and shortlisted two names for the high-profile post.