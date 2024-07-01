Rahul Dravid's tenure as India head coach set to end after T20 World Cup. CAC shortlists two candidates to replace Dravid. BCCI to appoint new head coach and selector soon as per Jay Shah.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah has confirmed that Team India will have a new head coach from the Sri Lanka series later this month. The BCCI chief also confirmed that the Cricket Advisory Committee had conducted interviews and shortlisted two names for the high-profile post.

Jay Shah is currently in the Caribbean after India's victory over South Africa in the finals of T20 World Cup 2024 final on Saturday. Shah in an interaction with select media personnel said that BCCI will also appoint a selector soon.

In an interaction quoted by PTI, Shah said, "Both coach and selector appointment will be made shortly. CAC has interviewed and shortlisted two names and after reaching Mumbai whatever they have decided we will go by that. VVS Laxman is going to Zimbabwe but new coach will join from Sri Lanka series,"

BCCI President hints at Gautam Gambhir taking head coach role: Reports suggest that CAC has shortlisted KKR mentor Gautam Gambhir and former India women's team coach WV Raman to replace Rahul Dravid for the top job.

On Sunday, BCCI President Roger Binny had more or less confirmed that BCCI offered the head coach position to Gautam Gambhir. In an interaction with ANI, Binny stated that Gambhir's experience as an all-format player will be beneficial for the Indian team.

"Gautam Gambhir has got a lot of experience and if he takes the job it's definitely going to be a good thing for Indian cricket. He is experienced that's what India needs. India needs a coach who played the game, and he has played in all three formats of the game," Binny told ANI.

Notably, Rahul Dravid took over as India head coach from Ravi Shastri in 2021 and his tenure was set to expire after the 2023 ODI World Cup. However, Dravid was given a short-term extension in light of the T20 World Cup.



