VVS Laxman likely to take over as BCCI Director of Cricket as board plans major reshuffle: Report

VVS Laxman could be in line for a significant new role within the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), with the former India batter reportedly being considered for the position of Director of Cricket.

According to a report by India Today, BCCI is considering appointing Laxman as Director of Cricket as part of a possible restructuring of its cricket operations.

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The report said the proposed role would expand Laxman's existing responsibilities as head of the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru.

No confirmation yet from BCCI There has been no official confirmation from the BCCI regarding Laxman's appointment or the precise responsibilities attached to the proposed position. This development was reported amid the news of a possible reshuffle within the board in September.

Also Read | VVS Laxman backs BCCI Centre of Excellence despite India’s injury crisis

Laxman is currently the head of the CoE, formerly known as the National Cricket Academy (NCA). He succeeded Rahul Dravid after the former Karnataka batter took over as India's head coach in 2021.

Over the last few years, the CoE has evolved into a broader facility responsible for areas such as player development, high-performance programmes and rehabilitation. Laxman's current tenure at the CoE was extended through 2026.

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Earlier this month, Laxman said he had declined the opportunity to become India's head coach after Dravid's tenure because of personal reasons and his commitment to developing the CoE. He said he was committed to establishing the facility's structure, processes and protocols before moving on.

"Because (former BCCI secretary) Jay (Shah) and the BCCI gave me the freedom to execute my vision, and Devajit (Saikia, current BCCI secretary) continues to give me, I've extended (stint at CoE) for two years, and I committed to the BCCI that I'm not taking up the head coach position. You all know that I was approached back in 2024," the 51-year-old told reporters at the CoE in Bengaluru.

"I'll make sure that I establish the CoE, its structure, the processes and the protocols, which I just shared with them all the SOPs for every department, you know, before I move on, after the two years' stay. So I think I'm very happy that I've been able - also because of the team we have - to establish a very, very world class programme at the CoE," he added.

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According to the India Today report, Laxman's role could include coordinating among the senior national team, selectors, coaching staff and the player-development system. However, the exact structure of such a position has not been announced by the BCCI.

The former Hyderabad player was recently the interim head coach of the Indian cricket team that toured Zimbabwe for a three-match T20I series. The Men in Blue won that series 3-0, which was Shreyas Iyer's first series win as India T20I captain.

About the Author PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sp...Read More ✕ PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience in digital media, Vishnu has been an ardent follower of sports for more than 10 years. While he enjoys covering a wide range of disciplines, his biggest sporting passions remain cricket and football. He is also a devoted supporter of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League and Manchester United in English football.



Vishnu pursued a Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, in 2016 and graduated in 2017. Since then, he has built an extensive career in sports journalism, working with leading media organisations including Deccan Chronicle and Firstpost. In 2025, he worked for CricXtasy for six months before joining LiveMint in February 2026.



Over the years, he has reported extensively on marquee sporting events such as the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Indian Super League (ISL). His reporting has also provided opportunities to interact with some of the game's leading personalities, including India cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhruv Jurel.



Away from the newsroom, Vishnu enjoys unwinding with books, discovering new music and binge-watching television series.