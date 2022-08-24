VVS Laxman has been named- as the interim Head Coach for the Rohit Sharma-led team India for Asia Cup 2022, which will be hosted in Dubai, the BCCI announced on Wednesday. The news came after the news surfaced on Tuesday that India head coach Rahul Dravid has tested positive for COVID-19 and will not accompany the team.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah confirmed on Tuesday, “Team India Head Coach Rahul Dravid has tested positive for COVID-19 in a routine test conducted ahead of the team’s departure to the UAE for Asia Cup 2022."

"Dravid is under the supervision of the BCCI Medical team and has mild symptoms. He will join the team once he returns with a negative COVID-19 report," Shah said in a release.

BCCI source on Tuesday told PTI that it hasn't taken a call on whether VVS will be going to Dubai from Harare or not. A call will be taken accordingly and if required, he will join.

“Till then Paras Mhambrey will be in-charge. All other members are fit and left for UAE early in the day," sources had said

India will play arch-rivals Pakistan in their opening game on August 28.