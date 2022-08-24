VVS Laxman to be interim head coach for Asia Cup 2022 as Rahul Dravid tests Covid positive1 min read . Updated: 24 Aug 2022, 07:46 PM IST
- The news came after Rahul Dravid on Tuesday reported to be COVID positive
Listen to this article
VVS Laxman has been named- as the interim Head Coach for the Rohit Sharma-led team India for Asia Cup 2022, which will be hosted in Dubai, the BCCI announced on Wednesday. The news came after the news surfaced on Tuesday that India head coach Rahul Dravid has tested positive for COVID-19 and will not accompany the team.