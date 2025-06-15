VVS Laxman to oversee India's preparations in England until head coach Gautam Gambhir rejoins squad: Report

Former India cricketer and current chief of National Cricket Academy (NCA), VVS Laxman will be overseeing the preparations of the Indian team in England until head coach Gautam Gambhir rejoins the side. Gambhir had to rush back to India on an emergency basis after his mother suffered a heart attack.

Based on a Revsportz report, Laxman is currently in the United Kingdom and will be in charge of the main team in their preparation for the first Test against England, which starts on June 20 at Headingly. The report also added that Laxman will also be present in this part of the world for the India U-19 team's tour of England.

Also Read | Gautam Gambhir makes emergency return before ENG vs IND Tests; details inside

This is not the first time Laxman has been given the charge of the senior Indian team. Earlier, Laxman guided the Indian team to a T20I series win against South Africa and Ireland in the absence of Gambhir and Rahul Dravid respectively.

Although several media reports claimed that Gambhir is likely to be back in England before the first Test against England, but nothing conclusive can be said as of now. Gambhir rejoining the Indian squad purely depends on how fast his mother recovers.

Massive challlenge for India In the upcoming series, India face a massive challenge in the testing conditions of England. After batting wizards Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli bid adieu to Test cricket last month, India was left short on experience. With India bereft of its torchbearers, the management turned to youngsters to mark the beginning of a new era.

Also Read | Gautam Gambhir addresses Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Test voids in England

The five-test tour of England starts June 20 at Leeds and lasts until August 2025. With India lining up without its batting bigwigs, the onus lies on the Shubman-led revamped side to prove itself away from home in testing and gruelling English conditions.