Indian opener Ruturaj Gaikwad was at the centre of the run chase against Ireland on Friday, having scored 19 runs before rain halted play and the match was eventually decided via the Duckworth–Lewis–Stern method (DLS).

Gaikwad is also set to lead Team India in the upcoming Hangzhou Asian Games from September 23 to October 8, 2023. This is only the second time that cricket has been included at the Asian Games and India did not attend the event on both the prior occasions.

Two former Indian selectors, Kiran More and Saba Karim, have offered contrasting views on Ruturaj Gaikwad's future as an Indian opener. While More has a rosier prediction for Gaikwad, believing that the right-handed batsman has the potential to become India's captain, Karim believes that it won't be easy for Gaikwad as there are many cricketers who are just waiting for him to fail in order to get into the Indian side.

More said that Ruturaj Gaikwad can play all formats since his basics are so correct and noted that he was waiting for the 26-year-old's test debut.

While speaking on JioCinema, More said, “He can be the future captain of India as well, he has got a great temperament. He's playing under MS Dhoni, so he must have learnt things about handling the team and handling the situations. He's a quality player, and I'm waiting for him to make his Test debut,"

Meanwhile, commentator and former cricketer Saba Karim took a differing view on the situation saying that with Yashasvi Jaiswal getting a big hundred on test debut and continuing his performance in the shorter formats, things will not be easy for Gaikwad.

He said, “Yashasvi scored a hundred on Test debut, then smashed a half-century during the T20I series against West Indies as well. Things are not easy for him, because there are several cricketers waiting for Ruturaj Gaikwad to fail so they can get a look-in. This is when your character has to come out, can you take that pressure? That is why this is a phase where he has to rely on his ability and try to put a big score,"