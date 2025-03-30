Wanindu Hasaranga brings out Pushpa celebration after Riyan Parag stunner packs Shivam Dube | Watch viral video

Wanindu Hasaranga recreated the Pushpa celebrates after a stunner from Riyan Parag sent Shivam Dube packing during the Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) clash in the ongoing IPL 2025 in Guwahati on Sunday.
Not a part of the playing XI, Shivam Dube came out as an Impact Player, after the five-time champions lost Rachin Ravindra (0) and Rahul Tripathi (23). Known to be one of the hardest hitters of a cricket ball, Shivam Dube did justice to his reputation with a four and a six off Wanindu Hasaranga in the first two balls of the 10th over.
But the Sri Lankan spinner had other plans as he pitched a fuller delivery outside the off stump against the CSK southpaw. Shivam Dube Dube drilled his drive hard to the right of extra cover, but Riyan Parag came out of nowhere to pluck a one-handed stunner.
While the stand-in skipper punched the air in celebration, Wanindu Hasaranga came up with the trademark 'Pushpa' gesture, much to the delight of the fans.
Playing his second match in IPL 2025, Wanindu Hasaranga took three more wickets to finish his spell at 4/35 in his four overs. After the wicket of Shivam Dube, Wanindu Hasaranga took the wickets of Vijay Shankar, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Rahul Tripathi.
Wanindu Hasaranga's four wickets played a crucial part as Rajasthan Royals lodged their first points of the season with a thrilling six-run win against CSK. Chasing 183 runs to win, CSK managed 176/6 in 20 overs, despite a half-century from Ruturaj Gaikwad and a 32 not out from Ravindra Jadeja towards the end.
Stay updated on all the action from the IPL 2025. Check the IPL 2025 Schedule, track the latest IPL 2025 Points Table, and follow the top performers with the Orange Cap and Purple Cap.
Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates