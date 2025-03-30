Wanindu Hasaranga brings out Pushpa celebration after Riyan Parag stunner packs Shivam Dube | Watch viral video

Wanindu Hasaranga recreated the Pushpa celebrates after a stunner from Riyan Parag sent Shivam Dube packing during the Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) clash in the ongoing IPL 2025 in Guwahati on Sunday.

Not a part of the playing XI, Shivam Dube came out as an Impact Player, after the five-time champions lost Rachin Ravindra (0) and Rahul Tripathi (23). Known to be one of the hardest hitters of a cricket ball, Shivam Dube did justice to his reputation with a four and a six off Wanindu Hasaranga in the first two balls of the 10th over.

But the Sri Lankan spinner had other plans as he pitched a fuller delivery outside the off stump against the CSK southpaw. Shivam Dube Dube drilled his drive hard to the right of extra cover, but Riyan Parag came out of nowhere to pluck a one-handed stunner.

Wanindu Hasaranga's Pushpa celebration

While the stand-in skipper punched the air in celebration, Wanindu Hasaranga came up with the trademark 'Pushpa' gesture, much to the delight of the fans.

Playing his second match in IPL 2025, Wanindu Hasaranga took three more wickets to finish his spell at 4/35 in his four overs. After the wicket of Shivam Dube, Wanindu Hasaranga took the wickets of Vijay Shankar, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Rahul Tripathi.

Watch Riyan Parag's stunning catch