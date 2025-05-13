Want to get early access for India's tour of Australia 2025-26? Here's how you can grab tickets at earliest

The men's and women's Indian team will head to Australia for a full-fledged white-ball tour towards the end of 2025 and early 2026. While Indian men will play three ODIs and five T20Is, their women colleague are slated to play three ODIs, three T20Is and a one-off Test.

Ahead of the action packed season, Cricket Australia has announced the pre-sale of tickets for fans across the country. While the pre-sale of tickets start on June 3, tickets for general public will start from June 13.

How to register for pre-sale? For a fan to register for pre-sale of tickets, one need to submit their consideration by giving their email address. The person will get a notification on email once the ale goes live on the website. Once the sale is live, the fans can book their tickets through the given ticket-booking link by Cricket Australia.

India vs Australia 2025 ODIs full schedule (M)

Match Date Venue India vs Australia 1st ODI October 19 Perth India vs Australia 2nd ODI October 23 Adelaide India vs Australia 3rd ODI October 25 Sydney



India vs Australia 2025 T20Is full schedule (M)

Matches Date Venue 1st T20I October 29 Canberra 2nd T20I October 31 Melbourne 3rd T20I November 2 Hobart 4th T20I November 6 Gold Coast 5th T20I November 8 Brisbane

India vs Australia 2026 ODIs full schedule (W)

Match Date Venue India vs Australia 1st ODI February 24 Brisbane India vs Australia 2nd ODI February 27 Hobart India vs Australia 3rd ODI March 1 Melbourne

India vs Australia 2025 T20Is full schedule (W)

Match Date Venue India vs Australia 1st T20I February 15 Sydney India vs Australia 2nd T20I February 19 Canberra India vs Australia 3rd T20I February 21 Adelaide

India vs Australia 2025 one-off Test (Women)