Want to get early access for India's tour of Australia 2025-26? Here's how you can grab tickets at earliest

Indian men and women will travel to Australia in 2025-25. While India men will play three ODIs and five T20Is in 2025, their women colleagues will play three ODIs, three T20Is and a single Test in 2026.

Koushik Paul
Updated13 May 2025, 12:36 PM IST
Indian men and women will travel to Australia for ODIs, T20Is and one-off Test in 2025-26. (AFP)

The men's and women's Indian team will head to Australia for a full-fledged white-ball tour towards the end of 2025 and early 2026. While Indian men will play three ODIs and five T20Is, their women colleague are slated to play three ODIs, three T20Is and a one-off Test.

Ahead of the action packed season, Cricket Australia has announced the pre-sale of tickets for fans across the country. While the pre-sale of tickets start on June 3, tickets for general public will start from June 13.

How to register for pre-sale?

For a fan to register for pre-sale of tickets, one need to submit their consideration by giving their email address. The person will get a notification on email once the ale goes live on the website. Once the sale is live, the fans can book their tickets through the given ticket-booking link by Cricket Australia.

India vs Australia 2025 ODIs full schedule (M)

MatchDateVenue
India vs Australia 1st ODIOctober 19Perth
India vs Australia 2nd ODIOctober 23Adelaide
India vs Australia 3rd ODIOctober 25Sydney


 

India vs Australia 2025 T20Is full schedule (M)

MatchesDateVenue
1st T20IOctober 29Canberra
2nd T20IOctober 31Melbourne
3rd T20INovember 2Hobart
4th T20INovember 6Gold Coast
5th T20INovember 8Brisbane

India vs Australia 2026 ODIs full schedule (W)

MatchDateVenue
India vs Australia 1st ODIFebruary 24 Brisbane
India vs Australia 2nd ODIFebruary 27Hobart
India vs Australia 3rd ODIMarch 1Melbourne

India vs Australia 2025 T20Is full schedule (W)

 

MatchDateVenue
India vs Australia 1st T20IFebruary 15Sydney
India vs Australia 2nd T20IFebruary 19Canberra
India vs Australia 3rd T20IFebruary 21Adelaide

India vs Australia 2025 one-off Test (Women)

MatchDateVenue
India vs Australia One-Off Test ODIMarch 6-9Perth
 
