'Want to let my bat do the talking': LSG skipper Pant after match-sealing half-century against SRH

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 5 (ANI): Following his side's win over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper Rishabh Pant spoke on his unbeaten half-century, saying that "all that ends well is all well" and the team management and teammates are well-aware of the hard work he puts into his game.

After an unfortunate run out in the campaign opener, Rishabh showed some signs of form during a 50-ball 68* during a chase of 157 runs against SRH at Hyderabad on Sunday. While Pant did not look at his swashbuckling best during the innings, barely scoring at a run-a-ball at one point, his finishing in the final over with nine needed showed why the left-hander cannot be counted out in white-ball cricket.

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Speaking during the post-match presentation, Pant first took some time out to celebrate his bowlers, be it pacers or spinners, for their performances.

"I think definitely. I think with bowlers, you know, you have got to appreciate and give them one because, you know, those are the people who set you up for the night, especially when you bowl first. I think (Mohammed) Shami Bhai, Avesh (Khan), (Digvesh) Rathi, I think everyone is contributed really well, especially Siddharth (the spinner) coming in today. You know, we decided as a ground that he is going to make up the play, and he did really well for us," he added.

On his batting, he said, "Definitely, it is a big plus (him finishing the game). You know, when you get this at the end and finish the game, definitely a good plus for us. What ends well is all well, for me personally, I know I'm preparing well. I want to let my bat do the talking. My colleagues and management see how hard I work, that's what matters."

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Pant also pointed out that there is "never a perfect match".

"You have got to be critical as management, but at the same time, you have got to appreciate what is happening inside. I think the only conversation is, you know, looking to, you know, execute the plan rather than feeling that I can do all this. Trust your preparation and just take on the game," he signed off.

LSG opted to bowl first and managed to reduce SRH to 26/4, but a 116-run stand between Heinrich Klaasen (62 in 41 balls, with five fours and two sixes) and Nitish Kumar Reddy (56 in 33 balls, with three fours and five sixes) took the team to 156/9 in 20 overs.

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Shami (2/9), Prince Yadav (2/34) and Avesh Khan (2/36) were among the pick of the bowlers, while Manimaran Siddharth (1/29) was economical.

In the chase, LSG lost Mitch Marsh early, but a 40-run stand between Aiden Markram (45 in 27 balls, with six fours and two sixes) and Pant brought them back to the game. Pant managed to stick around till the end with Mukul Choudhary (2*), finishing off the game with five wickets and a ball in hand.