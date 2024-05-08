Want to watch T20 World Cup for free? Here comes Disney+ Hotstar's unique offer
Disney+ Hotstar to offer free streaming of T20 World Cup on mobile app. The tournament begins on June 2 with USA vs Canada match. Head of Disney+ Hotstar India aims to make cricket more accessible and expand viewership.
Disney+ Hotstar has announced that it will allow free streaming of the upcoming T20 World Cup on its mobile application. Notably, prior to the T20 World Cup, the OTT platform had streamed last year's ODI World Cup and Asia Cup for free on mobile devices.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message