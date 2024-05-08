Want to watch T20 World Cup for free? Here comes Disney+ Hotstar's unique offer

Disney+ Hotstar to offer free streaming of T20 World Cup on mobile app. The tournament begins on June 2 with USA vs Canada match. Head of Disney+ Hotstar India aims to make cricket more accessible and expand viewership.

Disney+ Hotstar has announced that it will allow free streaming of the upcoming T20 World Cup on its mobile application. Notably, prior to the T20 World Cup, the OTT platform had streamed last year's ODI World Cup and Asia Cup for free on mobile devices. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The T-20 World Cup is hosted by the United States and West Indies this time around and the marquee event kicks off on June 2 with the opening match between the USA and Canada.

Disney+ Hotstar India Head Sajith Sivanandan, while commenting on the issue stated, “By offering the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 for free on mobile, we aim to make the game of cricket more accessible, reach a wider audience across the country and ensure that none of the sporting action is missed. No sport works as a better catalyst than cricket in bringing people together. Last year’s Asia Cup and ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, where we offered both tournaments for free on mobile, allowed us to serve newer audience segments helping us to significantly expand viewership." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

During last year's ODI World Cup, Disney+ Hotstar had introduced a new feature called Max View, which allowed users to stream matches in vertical mode. Without going into details, the company has stated that it will be introducing several features on its app for this year's World Cup as well.

India's squad for T20 World Cup: Team India, led by skipper Rohit Sharma, will be looking to end their 13-year wait for an ICC trophy at this year's T20 World Cup. The Men in Blue came agonisingly close to bringing home an ICC trophy at last year's ODI World Cup, only to lose to Australia in the final.

T20 World Cup squad: Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya (VC), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

