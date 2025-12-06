Want to watch Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma play after IND vs SA 3rd ODI? Check Vijay Hazare Trophy schedule, live-streaming

The BCCI has asked Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to play the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Since both play only one form of cricket, ODIs, the tournament will give them a chance to stay in the rhythm.

Indian cricket fans would love to see them play in the 2027 ICC Cricket World Cup. Fans know that, if Rohit and Virat continue to shine in Vijay Hazare Trophy, their critics won’t have a chance to advocate against their selection.

Their fans worldwide miss watching them in action these days since Rohit and Virat do not play Tests and T20s. So, the 3rd ODI against South Africa on 6 December was likely to be the last chance this year to watch them play.

However, both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have confirmed their plans to play in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Check out the schedule.

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Mumbai matches Rohit Sharma plays for Mumbai. The Elite Group C team will begin its Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025–26 campaign against Sikkim on Wednesday, 24 December. The match will take place at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, starting at 9 AM.

The team will play all its group stage fixtures in Jaipur across three grounds, which keeps travel simple but demands quick recovery between games. Mumbai face Uttarakhand on 26 December at Anantam Ground and then meet Chhattisgarh on 29 December at Jaipuria Vidhyalaya Ground.

Their next match is against Goa on 31 December at Anantam Ground. It will be followed by a key clash with Maharashtra on 3 January at K L Saini Stadium.

The next group match is scheduled for 6 January against Himachal Pradesh at Sawai Mansingh Stadium. On 8 January, they take on Punjab at Jaipuria Vidhyalaya Ground. All games will start at 9 AM.

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Delhi matches Virat Kohli plays for Delhi, which is in the Elite Group D. Delhi will play all their group matches in Bengaluru across different grounds. They will open their campaign on 24 December against Andhra at the Alur Cricket Stadium in Bengaluru.

Delhi will play their next Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 group match against Gujarat on Friday, 26 December, at the same venue.

After facing Gujarat on 26 December, they meet Saurashtra on 29 December at Alur Stadium II, followed by a match against Odisha on 31 December at Alur Stadium III.

Delhi will play Services on 3 January at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Then, they take on Railways on 6 January at Alur Stadium II.

Their final group match is scheduled for 8 January against Haryana at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

In case their teams qualify for the knock-out stages, Indian cricket fans will have the privilege of watching Virat and Rohit play in more matches.

The pre-quarterfinals will likely start on 9 January. The quarter-finals will be played on 12-13 January and semi-finals on 15–16 January while the final is on 18 January.

How to watch Vijay Hazare Trophy matches The Vijay Hazare Trophy can be watched live through free streaming on the JioCinema app and website. This is where fans will be able to follow most of the tournament.