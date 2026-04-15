'Wanted them to have a blast': Varun Aaron on strong debut of two SRH pacers

New Delhi [India], April 15 (ANI): Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Rajasthan Royals by 57 runs to end their four-match winning run in IPL 2026 in Hyderabad on Monday, as two young Indian debutants won the match for SRH.

The uncapped duo of Praful Hinge and Sakib Hussain took eight wickets combined for SRH and dismantled the RR batting order when they started the run chase of 217 runs.

"There's nothing better for a bowling coach than to have two debutants feature on the best debut list in the all-time IPL list. It's brilliant. I think it's their hard work and their talent that have come to the fore today, and which have been shining throughout the night," SRH's bowling coach Varun Aaron said.

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The 24-year-old Hinge took four wickets and was named Player of the Match in his debut IPL game. He got the wickets of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel and Lhuan-dre Pretorius in his very first over. He also dismissed the RR skipper Riyan Parag in his next over and eventually finished his spell with bowling figures of 34/4.

In a video shared by IPL on Instagram, Hinge said, "I can't describe the feeling. It's unreal. I had somehow manifested this thing that when I play the first match of the IPL, I will dominate in the first over or in the power play. So, it's fun to do this thing live now."

The Ishan Kishan-led SRH came to this match with only one win in four matches, and the team handed IPL debuts to these two young bowlers.

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Aaron said, "My only advice to them was just go out there and think this is a game which you used to play in your backyard with your best friends and just have a blast. And I just wanted them to have a blast."

Sakib Hussain opened the bowling with Hinge and got the big wicket of Yashasvi Jaiswal in his first over. He went on to dismiss Donovan Ferreira, Jofra Archer and Ravi Bishnoi to finish his spell with bowling figures of 24/4.

"My journey started with tennis ball cricket. My coach, Robin Singh, saw me and supported me a lot. Varun Bhai saw me in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT). He told me that I can do well. Varun Bhai has worked with me for 3-4 months. I give my credit to Varun Bhai," he said.

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