'Wanted to prove them wrong': Shreyas Iyer on overcoming short-ball weakness

New Delhi [India], April 28 (ANI): Punjab Kings (PBKS) captain Shreyas Iyer has revealed how criticism around his struggles against short-pitched deliveries motivated him to transform his game, crediting a change in mindset and rigorous practice for his improvement.

Speaking on JioStar, Iyer said doubts over his ability to handle the short ball acted as a turning point in his career. "People said I would never fix my short-ball problem. That triggered me. I wanted to prove them wrong by performing well. So, I worked hard on it," he said.

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The PBKS skipper explained that he has adopted a more aggressive approach to such deliveries. "Earlier, I would just take a single or try to keep the ball down. But now my mindset has changed. If I see a short ball in my zone, I am going to hit it for a six," he added.

Iyer credited long-time mentor Pravin Amre and batting coach Abhishek Nayar for playing a key role in refining his technique. He also highlighted the importance of extended and realistic practice sessions. "During my batting practice, I try to play around 50 overs and face over 300 balls. That helps me understand what works for me," he said.

Emphasising preparation, Iyer noted that facing real bowlers instead of relying only on sidearm throwdowns has improved his clarity and movement at the crease. "The more I face bowlers, the clearer my movement becomes. I focus on creating a rhythm," he said.

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He also pointed to the importance of timing and balance, drawing inspiration from some of the game's greats. "Just before the bowler delivers, I try to get into my position quickly. That creates a flow. You must have seen AB de Villiers do that. Even Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have that rhythm before playing their shots. I try to do the same," Iyer added.

Iyer also spoke about his constant drive to prove naysayers wrong. "I have people around me who say that in this situation, you can't do it. It's impossible. I don't like hearing that. As a cricketer playing at the highest level, I just can't accept it. Then, in my mind, I decide that I have to prove them wrong. The challenge becomes: 'I was in this situation, how can I come back stronger?' I push myself harder and try to return as soon as possible to prove them wrong," the PBKS skipper said.

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The right-handed batter added, "That thought keeps driving me, especially after injuries. When I had my back injury, some people said I would never be the same again. I asked myself, why can't I be? The way you shape your mindset after an injury is important. You choose what to focus on and what to ignore."

In the ongoing IPL 2026 edition, the Shreyas Iyer-led PBKS registered their sixth consecutive win. They pulled off the highest successful run chase in T20 cricket history, defeating Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. Punjab chased down the record 265 target with seven balls left on Saturday.

With this win, PBKS stands unbeaten with six wins and a no result, giving them 13 points. Punjab also broke their record of chasing down 262 against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 2024 season.

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