Waqar Younis calls Virat Kohli ‘crazy man’, says VK will break records ‘a lot more than anybody can think’1 min read 12 Sep 2023, 11:53 AM IST
Former Pakistani cricket captain Waqar Younis believes that Virat Kohli's journey to break records is far from over.
Waqar Younis confidently proclaimed that Virat Kohli's journey to break records is far from over. According to the former Pakistani cricket captain, Kohli is on track to surpass the legendary Sachin Tendulkar in the number of ODI centuries. His words come after Kohli delivered a masterclass against Pakistan, contributing to India's highest ODI total against their neighbours.