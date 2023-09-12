Hello User
Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  Waqar Younis calls Virat Kohli ‘crazy man’, says VK will break records ‘a lot more than anybody can think’

1 min read 12 Sep 2023, 11:53 AM IST Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Former Pakistani cricket captain Waqar Younis believes that Virat Kohli's journey to break records is far from over.

Colombo, Sep 11 (ANI): India's Virat Kohli celebrates his century during the Super Fours match against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2023, at R.Premadasa Stadium, in Colombo on Monday. (ANI Photo)

Waqar Younis confidently proclaimed that Virat Kohli's journey to break records is far from over. According to the former Pakistani cricket captain, Kohli is on track to surpass the legendary Sachin Tendulkar in the number of ODI centuries. His words come after Kohli delivered a masterclass against Pakistan, contributing to India's highest ODI total against their neighbours.

India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Asia Cup 2023 Updates

Younis went on to emphasise Kohli's sheer fitness level. He was particularly sympathetic towards KL Rahul, who had to keep pace with Kohli's relentless running between the wickets, especially since Rahul was making a return from an injury layoff.

"I felt sorry for KL Rahul because he was coming out of injury and he had to run with this man. He runs like a crazy man. He wants to be the best in anything he does, batting, fielding or running between the wickets. And what he loves himself is his work on fitness," Waqar told Star Sports.

Younis commended Rahul for managing to hold his own in what could have been a physically draining encounter. The innings validated Rahul's fitness level, who put up a solid 111 from 106 balls.

Also Read: Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan Cricket Board officials under scanner for visiting Colombo casino

The match in Colombo featured Kohli resuming his batting at eight runs and playing a supporting role to Rahul initially. Kohli's dedication and on-field choices were instrumental in guiding India to a formidable total of 356 for 2 in 50 overs.

The talk of the town, however, remains Kohli's imminent chance at history. With 47 ODI hundreds, he's just a whisker away from equalling Tendulkar's record of 49. While Younis believes Kohli is not just looking to match but to exceed all expectations, the numbers already speak volumes. Kohli has become the fastest batter to reach 13,000 ODI runs, breaking yet another record held by Tendulkar.

Also Read: India vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2023: When, where and how to watch the match; live-streaming details

"The difference between him and other players, even Sachin Tendulkar. Sachin Tendulkar, when he finished, had 49 hundreds. I can promise you Virat is a long way from finishing his career or being done with cricket. He will end up with a lot more than anybody can think," the legendary fast bowler told Star Sports.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Updated: 12 Sep 2023, 11:53 AM IST
