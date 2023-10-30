Waqar Younis fumes after alleged Babar Azam chat aired on TV, says ‘This Is Pathetic’
WaqarYounis Monday took to social media to slam those leaking personal chats on TV after an alleged WhatsApp chat between Pakistan cricket team skipper Babar Azam and a Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) official went viral on social media.
Legendary cricketer Waqar Younis Monday took to social media to slam those leaking personal chats on TV after an alleged WhatsApp chat between Pakistan cricket team skipper Babar Azam and a Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) official went viral on social media. Although the original source is not verified, the chat was aired during one of the talk shows on the channel 'ARY News', which captured a conversation between Babar and PCB's Chief Operating Officer, Salman Naseer.
Azhar Ali, the former Pakistan skipper, who was present on the show when the WhatsApp chat was being telecasted in front of the entire world, condemned the careless behaviour of ARY News. The former skipper asked "Before forwarding this message, was Babar's permission taken? And even before playing this up, you should have taken Babar's approval."
Netizens also reacted sharply.
A user said “they just showed babar azam's priv whatsapp convo with someone on live tv without his consent. this is pakistan's captain. how can you stoop so low @Shoaib_Jatt and how can you approve to show this on your show @WaseemBadami, expected better from you. ABSOLUTELY PATHETIC. LANAT.
Another user commented @Salman_ARY seriously? You approve of this propaganda against @babarazam258
