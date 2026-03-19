Was Cameron Green worth ₹25.20 crore? Ex-Aussie skipper says KKR all-rounder is ‘stuck, can’t move' ahead of IPL 2026

Cameron Green's recent struggles might give Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) think-tank a headache after the Australian all-rounder's recent struggles in white-ball cricket. Green, who spent a year each with Mumbai Indians (2023) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (2024), was bought for an astonishing ₹25.20 crore during the mini-auction last December in Abu Dhabi.

Adding more to the Green's form, former Australian captain Gregg Chappell raised concerns about his overall batting rhythm, stating that the 26-year-old is not moving freely at the crease. Although Green scored a hundred against New South Wales in a Sheffield Shield game on March 14, Chappell felt the right-hander's bowling is affecting his batting.

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"Bowling has impacted his batting. He can still be one of the great all-rounders of the game because he has the talent, but (it depends on) whether he has got the decision making, the mental skills to go with it, whether he's getting the best advice on where he is going," Chappell told SEN Cricket.

Comparing Green's initial days in international cricket, Chappell sounded concerned about the all-rounder's inability to move freely at the crease. “I saw a very athletic young batsman with a beautiful setup and able to move in any direction, and now I see a batsman who is stuck at the crease, who cannot move, cannot use his athleticism, cannot use his reach to score runs,” added Chappell, who was formerly a head coach for Indian team.

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Why KKR picked Cameron Green in IPL 2026 auction? After the retirement of Andre Russell, KKR needed someone in the middle to replace the big-hitting West Indian. Green fitted that role perfectly. Although KKR do have big-hitting Rovman Powell in their squad, Green's ability to stall the opposition's run-flow in the middle overs was what impressed the KKR management.

In the previous two seasons, Green delivered with both bat and ball. While with Mumbai Indians, Green contributed with 452 runs in 16 games, including a 100 not out. He took just six wickets in that season. However, in 2024, Green found success with the ball rather than with his bat. In 13 games for RCB, Green managed just 252 runs but took 10 wickets.

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How Cameron Green fared recently? Green's recent form is certainly a worrying sign for KKR. In the T20 World Cup 2026, Green could score only 24 runs in three matches including two single digit scores. He took just a wicket. Prior to the T20 World Cup 2026, Green managed 93 runs in the three-match T20I series against Pakistan at an average of 31.00 and a strike rate above 124.

However, Green is yet to join the KKR squad who started their pre-season on March 18 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

KKR's IPL 2026 squad Ajinkya Rahane, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Anukul Roy, Harshit Rana, Manish Pandey, Ramandeep Singh, Rinku Singh, Rovman Powell, Sunil Narine, Umran Malik, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, Cameron Green, Finn Allen, Matheesha Pathirana, Tejasvi Singh, Kartik Tyagi, Prashant Solanki, Rahul Tripathi, Tim Seifert, Blessing Muzarabani, Sarthak Ranjan, Daksh Kamra, Rachin Ravindra, Akash Deep.

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