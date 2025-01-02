When Gautam Gambhir was named Rahul Dravid's replacement as the head coach of the men's senior national team, cricket buffs saw a new era in Indian cricket. With two Indian Premier League (IPL) titles as captain, two playoff finishes and a title (with Kolkata Knight Riders) as a mentor, the former India cricketer looked to be the obvious choice to carry on Dravid's legacy.

With no professional coaching experience, Gambhir still was a hot property at that time considering his IPL success as a mentor. However, six months down the line, Gambhir's job is at risk following India below-par show against New Zealand and Australia in Tests.

After the 2-0 Bangladesh Test series at home, the Indian team looked to be a sure-shot contender to make it to the World Test Championship (WTC) final. But a 0-3 drubbing at the hands of New Zealand, and trailing 1-2 against Australia in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) have jeopardised India's chances of a third consecutive WTC final under his watch.

Recently a PTI report claimed that Gambhir was a ‘compromise’ candidate of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). According to the report, Gambhir was never BCCI's first-choice. Former India cricketer VVS Laxman (currently National Cricket Academy head) was first approached to be India's head coach replacing Dravid. Once Laxman declined, the BCCI also offered the position to a top overseas cricketer, but he, too, did not take up the offer. Gambhir's deal was signed then.

“He was never BCCI's first choice and some of the well-known overseas names didn't want to coach all three formats, so he was a compromise. Obviously, some other compulsions were also there,” PTI quoted a senior BCCI official on conditions of anonymity.

With the BGT 2024-25 fate hanging on a thread, Gambhir has little time until the Champions Trophy to be played in February-March to prove his worth.