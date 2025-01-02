Was Gautam Gambhir BCCI’s ‘compromise’ candidate as Rahul Dravid’s replacement? Report makes startling revelation

When Gautam Gambhir was named Rahul Dravid's replacement as the head coach of the men's senior national team, cricket buffs saw a new era in Indian cricket. With two Indian Premier League (IPL) titles as captain, two playoff finishes and a title (with Kolkata Knight Riders) as a mentor, the former India cricketer looked to be the obvious choice to carry on Dravid's legacy.

With no professional coaching experience, Gambhir still was a hot property at that time considering his IPL success as a mentor. However, six months down the line, Gambhir's job is at risk following India below-par show against New Zealand and Australia in Tests.

Advertisement

After the 2-0 Bangladesh Test series at home, the Indian team looked to be a sure-shot contender to make it to the World Test Championship (WTC) final. But a 0-3 drubbing at the hands of New Zealand, and trailing 1-2 against Australia in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) have jeopardised India's chances of a third consecutive WTC final under his watch.

Recently a PTI report claimed that Gambhir was a ‘compromise’ candidate of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). According to the report, Gambhir was never BCCI's first-choice. Former India cricketer VVS Laxman (currently National Cricket Academy head) was first approached to be India's head coach replacing Dravid. Once Laxman declined, the BCCI also offered the position to a top overseas cricketer, but he, too, did not take up the offer. Gambhir's deal was signed then.

Advertisement

“He was never BCCI's first choice and some of the well-known overseas names didn't want to coach all three formats, so he was a compromise. Obviously, some other compulsions were also there,” PTI quoted a senior BCCI official on conditions of anonymity.

With the BGT 2024-25 fate hanging on a thread, Gambhir has little time until the Champions Trophy to be played in February-March to prove his worth.

Gautam Gambhir's report card till now Since his appointment as the head coach, India have lost an ODI series to Sri Lanka, won the T20I series against the same opponent, won Test series against Bangladesh, lost Test series against New Zealand and are currently trailing in BGT 2024-25. India did win a T20I series against South Africa in November, but Gambhir didn't go as the head coach. Instead, Laxman oversaw the series as coach.