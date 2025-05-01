Was Rohit Sharma within 15-second countdown? Mumbai Indians star's DRS timing during RR vs MI sparks internet debate

Was Rohit Sharma was on time while taking the Decision Review System (DRS) call against Rajasthan Royals in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) on Thursday? That's the biggest question on everyone's mind, thus stirring an online debate on the legitimacy of the review timing.

The incident took place on the second over of Mumbai Indians' innings when Rohit was trapped in front by Rajasthan Royals' Afghanistan recruit Fazalhaq Farooqi. After a strong appeal, the on-field umpire raised his finger.

However, Rohit took time and had a length chat with Ryan Rickelton before finally signalling for the DRS when the timer reached zero. To naked eye it looked like Rohit signalled for the DRS when the timer reached 0.

As per rules, one has to take the DRS within the 15-second countdown. It was a relief for Rohit as the third umpire overturned the decision after it was found that the ball had pitched outside leg stump.

However, it didn't go down well with the social media fans who were quick to point out that Rohit signalled the DRS after the 15-second timer. The umpire's decision to consider Rohit's review sparked a debate online with many questioning the legitimate use of technology.

Following the survival, Rohit (53) went on to score another fifty in IPL 2025 and also forged a 100-plus run stand with Rickelton (61).

Mumbai Indians dash Rajasthan's 'Royal' hopes Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians knocked Rajasthan Royals' out of playoffs contention after winning the game by 100 runs. Batting first, Mumbai Indians scored 217/2. In reply, Rajasthan Royals were all out for 117 in 16.1 overs. Skipper Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav (both 48 not out) gave finishing touches to MI's innings with their whirlwind knocks.