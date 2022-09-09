Was surprised that even my 60's were touted as failures: Virat Kohli

When Fareed Ahmad was bowling that 19th over in the India-Afghanistan match last night, he knew nothing was going right today as he could see a ruthless man on the crease with a bat. On the second ball of his over, the man did what 1.4 billion people were waiting for 1020 days. With that six, Virat Kohli completed his century, which everybody knew was more than just runs. After the match, Virat Kohli also expressed surprise at how even his 60s were touted as his failures during the past couple of years.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}