Was Virat Kohli's dismissal valid? Internet fumes over umpire's decision as RCB batter leaves ground in anger | Watch
KKR vs RCB IPL 2024: The RCB fans on social media were angry with third umpire's decision on Virat Kohli's dismissal and called it “technical cheating” in favour of KKR
Virat Kohli, who is donning the prestigious Orange Cap in IPL 2024 after becoming the top run scorer in the season was dismissed early on Sunday against the KKR pacer Harshit Rana. The RCB batter protested his dismissal and claimed that it was waist-high no-ball. The third umpire checked the delivery from different angles and held the dismissal as valid. Virat Kohli was clearly unhappy with the third umpire's decision as he had a heated exchange with the on-field umpire and left the ground in anger.